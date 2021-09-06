Rakesh Roshan celebrates his 72nd birthday on September 6. The actor who is known for films like Khoobsoorat, Khel Khel Mein, Kamchoor, and more also launched himself as a filmmaker with Khudgarz. Even though his directorial debut could not make an impact, Roshan as a filmmaker was quite successful. He has given Indian cinema some of the hits of all time and there's no about it. In a nutshell, we can say that his transition from an actor to a filmmaker was fruitful. And as he turns a year older today, we would like to raise a toast for him and talk about some interesting trivia from his movies that are pure gold. So, read on. Rakesh Roshan Shares a Picture With His Fans As He Gets Vaccinated (View Pic).

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

Rekha gave her career-best performance with this film where she played a woman seeking revenge from her second husband who tries to kill her. However, little do people know that the actress for an action scene sat for the first time on a horse. Also, the film was inspired by the English film Return To Eden.

Karan Arjun (1995)

This movie saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the first time ever together onscreen. It’s one of the superhit sagas from the ‘90s, for which Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director. FYI, for the action scenes in the film, it was Rajat Bedi who was the body double for SRK.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (200)

Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik opposite Ameesha Patel with this romantic flick. The movie was superhit and won a total of 92 awards. This led to the flick making it the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition. Also, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice as the female lead for the film. Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 15 Years of Krrish, Hints at Starting Krrish 4 Soon (Watch Video).

Koi… Mil Gaya (2003)

Rakesh Roshan gave Bollywood aliens with this one. Starting Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, this coming-of-age story was a great watch with decent VFX. However, do you know who played the alien Jadoo in the film? The answer is Chhote Ustaad. Also, a few portions of the movie are also shot in Canada.

Krrish 3 (2013)

This Indian superhero film was brilliantly directed by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik, Vivek Oberoi, and Kangana Ranaut were terrific in their respective roles. The sci-fi flick was inspired by X-Men and it was Ajay Devgn who was first considered to play Vivek’s Kaal role.

That’s it, guys! While we know that Rakesh Roshan as a filmmaker has given many hits, but the above mentioned are his most cherished work. Lastly, we wish the multi-talented artist a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

