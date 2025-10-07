Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi, making his comeback with Aryan Khan’s web series Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently spoke candidly about the struggles his family faced after the death of his father, filmmaker Narendra Bedi. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajat revealed how the film industry, which had once closely connected with his family, largely abandoned them after his father passed away. Rajat Bedi Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Storyteller Who Raised All of Us’ in Heartfelt Post, Describes Experience As ‘Dream Moment’ (See Pic)

Rajat Bedi Son of Legendary Narendra Bedi

Rajat comes from a prominent film lineage. His grandfather, renowned Urdu writer and director Rajinder Singh Bedi, worked with legends like Prithviraj Kapoor and Dharmendra. His father, Narendra Bedi, started as an assistant to Raj Kapoor and went on to direct hits including Benaam, Adalat and Jawani Diwani.

Rajat Bedi Recalls Bollywood’s Neglect After Father’s Death

Reflecting on his father’s death, Rajat said, “I was nine years old when I lost my father. He was 45. I remember vividly that no one from the industry looked back at us, except for director Prakash Mehra and his family. For about six months to a year after Papa’s death, Prakash-ji sent money to our house, telling my mother, ‘Bhabhi, don’t worry.’ My mother has been a housewife all her life. She hasn’t done anything apart from raising three children on her own. Besides Prakash-ji, no one else looked back. It’s a very unforgiving industry.”

Rajat Bedi Started Career With Ramesh Sippy

He further shared how he began his career in the industry: “After that, we were out of the industry until I decided to start working. One day, my mum asked me what I wanted to do. I was lost. She suggested I assist Ramesh Sippy. She spoke to him personally, and he agreed immediately. I was 18 when I joined him and worked on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zamaana Deewana. I was quite close to SRK at that time; we worked together for about two and a half years. He used to call me ‘Tiger’ because I was this aggressive guy and also because there were two Rajats on set.” ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Rajat Bedi Makes a Powerful Comeback on Netflix Series, Calls Aryan Khan ‘An Angel’ for Casting Him (See Post)

Rajat Bedi’s Comeback

Rajat made his acting debut in 1998 with 2001: Do Hazaar Ek and appeared in films such as International Khiladi, Indian, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Koi… Mil Gaya and Partner. After a hiatus from Bollywood, he acted in the Kannada film Jaggu Dada and the Telugu film Ahimsa. In 2025, Rajat entered the digital space with Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood an ironic series about the Hindi film industry. The show also stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Manoj Pahwa. It has received positive reviews for Aryan’s sharp direction and humour and is currently streaming on Netflix.

