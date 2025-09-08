Hrithik Roshan might not have found success with his latest release, War 2, co-starring Jr NTR, but fans are already looking forward to his next project, Krrish 4. Rakesh Roshan, the man behind the first three instalments of the fan-favourite superhero franchise, announced in January 2025 that his son Hrithik Roshan will be taking over directorial duties from his father for the upcoming instalment. Amid the buzz, Rakesh Roshan has now shared some major updates regarding the film. ‘It Took Six Months’: Rakesh Roshan Talks About Designing Hrithik Roshan’s Iconic ‘Krrish’ Mask, Shares BTS Stories Ahead of Actor's ‘Krrish 4’ Directorial Debut.

Rakesh Roshan Drops Update on ‘Krrish 4’?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the script of Krrish 4 was finished quickly, but it was the budgeting issues that caused the delay. He said, "Now that we have a definite idea of the budget required for the film, we'll be starting the film. The work is going on all on full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in the film. Hence, we have to be prepared before we go on floors."

‘Krrish 4’ Announcement

When Will ‘Krrish 4’ Release?

When asked when Krrish 4 will hit the big screens, Rakesh Roshan said, "We plan to release it in 2027." The film is the fourth instalment in India's biggest superhero franchise, which consists of the films Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Krrish 3 (2013). All three films were directed by Rakesh Roshan and starred Hrithik Roshan in dual roles.

In an earlier statement, Rakesh Roshan said, "I'm passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me. Hrithik has a clear and very ambitious vision of taking Krrish's journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn't be more prouder to see him wear the director's hat for a film that means the world to us as a family." Before Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’, Revisit Superhero Series with ‘Krrish 3′, ’Krrish’ and ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ – Plot Explained.

YRF X Rakesh Roshan for ‘Krrish 4’

This time, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) will be backing the mega project along with Rakesh Roshan, promising a grand cinematic experience for fans. Are you excited for Krrish 4?

