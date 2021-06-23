Hrithik Roshan has teased fans with a video that will surely excite them. As on the occasion of 15 years of Krrish, the superstar shared a cryptic clip that hints that Roshan might soon start shooting for Krrish 4. He captioned the post, "The past is done . Let’s see what the future brings." Interesting, right?

Hrithik Roshan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

