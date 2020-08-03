Raksha Bandhan 2020 has been a bit weird for many. The brothers and sisters could not meet in person and had to just wish each other virtually, in many instances. The lockdown has given a new face to the celebration but the emotion behind it does not go anywhere, right? Some of them celebrated the festival right into their homes and were lucky enough in that department! Sunny Leone's kids are from that lot. #ChallengeAccepted: Sunny Leone Takes Part In The Women Empowerment Trend, Shares A Stunning Monochrome Picture On Instagram!.

Sunny and Daniel Weber's children, Nisha, Asher and Noah celebrated the occasion dedicated to the siblings in an adorable manner. Nisha is seen tying rakhi to her younger siblings in the pictures. Not just the toddlers but she also tied rakhi to her dad. She was all smiles in these cute snaps. The "Laila" diva also shared their family picture which is so frame-worthy! Check them out below.

Sunny's Post:

Sunny has been sharing cutesy moments from the family on Instagram. Be a beach trip or be it a family get together, the stunning actress has been enjoying life to a T. She has also been promoting her cosmetic brand, apart from doing dance rehearsals with proper social distancing! All in all, raksha bandhan has been a low key affair for Sunny just like other B-town celebs. How did you like the pics?

