Since the past few days, Instagram is filled with pictures of Bollywood as well as Hollywood actresses sharing their black and white picture on social media. If we talk about B-townies in specific then till now we've seen Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Sonam K Ahuja, Bipasha Basu, Mira Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more sharing their monochrome photo with the hashtag ‘Challenge accepted’. For the unversed, this trend is all about women upliftment. In a nutshell, it's all about women empowerment and female solidarity. And now joining the league is none other than Bollywood bombshell, Sunny Leone who recently uploaded a b/w picture on Instagram. Women Supporting Women! Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Other Bollywood Actresses Accept The 'Black And White' Photo Challenge (View Pics).

The 'Baby Doll' of Bollywood used the trending hashtag along with the picture and also thanked the ones who nominated her for the challenge. In the photo, we can see the actress looking stunning in a tank top paired with a jacket. In the past, we have seen many virtual challenges, but this, however, is simple and bang-on. Mia Khalifa Shares a Sexy Black and White Challenge Pic as She Nominates Tana Mongeau to Join the 'Women Supporting Women' Trend on Instagram!

Check Out Sunny Leone's Black and White Picture Below:

Sunny Leone currently is not in India and is in the United States with her hubby Daniel Weber and three children. Meanwhile, on the work front, her last Bollywood stint was in the song Battiyan Bujhado from the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor which starred Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty. Stay tuned!

