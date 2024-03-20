Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently married producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, is amping up the glam quotient, albeit with a bit of drama. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared her latest look in a cream-coloured outfit. In the picture, she wears a one-piece dress with intricate patterns. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and wore shimmery stilettos. She wrote in the caption, “Drama only when we shoot.” Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Make First Public Appearance After Their Wedding; Pose for Paps Together (Watch Video).

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The actress tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. It was a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies -- first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony -- reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

Her family and close friends attended the intimate wedding, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in S Shankar's much-anticipated Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

