Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema. The mythological film, which boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshaman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The recently released introduction teaser of the film has taken the internet by storm. A few days back, there were reports suggesting that the movie was being made on a whopping budget of INR 1,600 crore. However, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra in a tent interview revealed that the film's budget is going to be INR 4,000 crores! ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and More – Actors Who Confirmed Being Part of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga Through Social Media!.

Ramayana’s Unreal Budget

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra recently sat for an interview with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta. During the conversation, he spoke about several topics, including the ambitious scale at which the film is being made. When asked about Ramayana's budget, Namit Malhotra, who is the CEO of Prime Focus and DNEG, said that they are self-funding the mythological film. He said, "We are funding it ourselves. We are not taking anybody's money. When we set out to make it six-seven years ago. After the pandemic, we got really serious about mounting it, producing it."

Watch the First Teaser of ‘Ramayana’

He continued, "Budget-wise, everybody thought I'm a lunatic because no Indian film by long distance comes close. So, to put it simply, it'll be about USD 500 million by the time we are done with both films together, Part 1 and Part 2, which is over 4000 crore."

Producer Namit Malhotra’s Vision for ‘Ramayana’

Namit Malhotra shared that it was during his childhood, after watching Jurassic Park, that he first realised a believable fictional world could be brought to life on screen. He also expressed his disappointment over the lack of respect for Indian cinema at the global stage, saying, " All the films they saw us were victims and we were poor and always less fortunate and treated properly by the world. And I was like, no, that's not who we are. That's not the country I come from."

The producer further shared that though the budget might seem massive for Indian cinema, it is still not a match for Hollywood movies. "I think its cheaper that some of the big Hollywood films. So I think were making a bigger film at a lower cost. Fir me, its not a money driven thing, honestly." While Malhotra might seem too humble with his words (which is fine) let us tell you that the budget of Ramayana is more than some of the Hollywood biggies, including the original Avatar movie (USD 237 million), the recently released Jurassic World Rebirth (USD 180 million) and James Gunn's Superman (USD 225 million). ‘Superman’ Movie Review: David Corenswet Flies High in James Gunn’s Politically Daring Yet Overstuffed Superhero Saga (LatestLY Exclusive).

Namit Malhotra Opens Up About the Budget of ‘Ramayana’ Movies

Watch Namit Malhotra’s Full Interview With Prakhar Gupta

The first part of Ramayana is set to hit theatres in Diwali 2026 followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

