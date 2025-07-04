The introductory teaser of what is perhaps India’s biggest film, Ramayana, was revealed on July 3. It offered not only a fleeting glimpse of the upcoming epic but also confirmed the core cast. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari - known for making Dangal, Chhichhore, and Bawaal - Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of the VFX company Prime Focus Limited. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, one of the two great Hindu epics, the film’s screenplay has been penned by Sridhar Raghavan. The two-part saga is reportedly being made on a staggering budget of INR 1600 crore, making it the most expensive film ever produced in Indian cinema. ‘Ramayana’: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Film Set to Take Over New York’s Times Square.

What’s more, the music is scored by two Oscar-winning composers: AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer (the latter, known for The Dark Knight and F1, makes his Indian debut here - excluding the reused tune in Fateh). The teaser confirms Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, offering audiences a sliver of a glimpse of their characters. The promise also reveals few more cast members by mentions - Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Watch 'Ramayana' Intro Teaser:

In addition to the cast revealed in the teaser, several other actors have confirmed their involvement by sharing the poster or the teaser on their social media. ‘Ten Years of Aspiration’: Yash Shares Emotional Note As ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Shows Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Himself in Epic Roles (View Post).

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the rumoured cast:

Kajal Aggarwal

Known for: Chandamama, Magadheera, Businessman, Naan Mahaan Alla, Thuppakki, Jilla, Mersal, Singham, Special 26, Sikandar.

Rumoured Role: Mandodari, Ravana's wife

Shobana

Known for: April 18, Nadodikaattu, Pavithram, Manichitratazhu, Mitr - My Friend, Thira, Varane Avashyamunda, Kalki 2898 AD, Thudarum.

Rumoured Role: Kaikasi, mother of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, Vibhishana, and Shurpanakha

Vivek Oberoi

Known for: Company, Road, Darna Mana Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rakhtacharitra, Omkara, Lucifer, Kesari Veer.

Rumoured Role: Vidyutjiva, husband of Surpanakha

Lara Dutta

Known for: Andaaz, No Entry, Masti, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Housefull, Don 2, Bell Bottom. Also won the Miss Universe title in 2000.

Rumoured Role: Kaikeyi, Lord Ram's step-mother and the mother of Bharata

Indira Krishna

Known for: Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Manzilein Apani Apani, Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Animal.

Rumoured Role: Kausalya, Lord Ram's father

Sheeba Chadha

Known for: Mirzapur, Talaash, Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do, Bandish Bandits.

Rumoured Role: Manthara, Kaikeyi's confidante and advisor

Satyen Chaturvedi

Known for: Shoorveer, Tanaav

Rumoured Role: Sumantra, Dasharatha's minister

Actors Yet to Confirm Their Casting and Their Rumoured Roles: Rakul Preet Singh (Surpanakha), Mohit Raina (Lord Shiva), Kunal Kapoor (Lord Indra), and Arun Govil (Dasharatha).

Mukesh Chhabra is responsible for the casting of the movie.

Part I of Ramayana is releasing in theatres worldwide on Diwali 2026 and Part II would drop in November 2027, with both the versions filmed on IMAX.

