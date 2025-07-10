Superman Movie Review: Superman might just be the most politically charged mainstream superhero film in recent memory. In James Gunn’s reboot of the DC franchise, one of the central plotlines revolves around the conflict between two fictional nations - Boravia and Jaharanpur. It’s not hard to see the real-world parallels: Boravia and its megalomaniacal dictator, who proudly calls himself a 'technical ally' of the United States, is a clear stand-in for Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu. Jaharanpur, the victim of Boravia’s military aggression, is an obvious stand-in for Palestine. Sadly, no Superman exists to swoop in and save the day in real life for Palestine. Samsung Partners With DC and Warner Bros. To Deliver ‘Super Big’ Superman Experience to Fans Ahead of Movie Release on July 11, 2025.

It’s admirable that Gunn chooses to weave such a charged allegory into a film likely to be watched by a wide, global audience, especially at a time when his own country remains complicit in overlooking Israel’s atrocities against Palestine. Superman, after all, has always been one of the most politically layered heroes in comic book lore - even when he claims neutrality. Remember when an animated film once had him solving the India-Pakistan Kashmir issue, sending Indian news channels into a frenzy?

So yes, I genuinely admire Gunn’s political courage and his bold take on rebooting Superman. And yet, I find myself disappointed - with the film, and perhaps, with myself for not liking it more. Sigh.

'Superman' Movie Review - The Plot

James Gunn’s Superman isn’t an origin movie. You’re dropped straight into a world already in motion - one you might not be fully familiar with - and expected to keep up. Clark Kent (David Corenswet) is already donning the cape, working at the Daily Planet, and dating top reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). They’ve been together for three months when we meet them.

Watch the Trailer of 'Superman':

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) already hates Superman enough to unleash his operatives - including Ultraman (whose identity is held back for surprise) and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) - along with an assortment of kaiju-like threats. Superman isn’t exactly winning popularity points with the US government either, thanks to his interference in the Boravia-Jaharanpur conflict. But while the authorities are against him, the public still largely stands by their superhero - until Luthor reveals a shocking secret, one even Superman is unaware of, that turns the tide of public opinion against him.

'Superman' Movie Review - A Dazzling But Disjointed Spectacle

Gunn’s Superman feels like a big-budget, beautifully shot, feature-length crossover episode of a couple of DC TV series — except we’ve never seen the seasons that came before. It’s reminiscent of the animated DC films where, while the spotlight may be on one superhero, others constantly drop in and out, and the plot is packed with world-ending stakes. That blend of chaos and collaboration works in a 75-minute animated film. In a 130-minute live-action movie, it often comes across as cluttered.

A Still From Superman

To be fair, Gunn’s flair for creative visuals, an ear for great musical cues, and his encyclopaedic love for comic book lore have plenty of room to shine. Right from the opening scene of a battered Superman crash-landing in Antarctica near the Fortress of Solitude, to the chaos-riddled climax where Metropolis begins to tear apart due to a dimensional rift, the film frequently looks stunning. Superman’s flying sequences are a visual highlight - breathtaking in scale and supported by immersive sound design that elevates the experience.

A Still From Superman

However, when the green screens take over entirely - especially during sequences set in the pocket universe - the artificiality becomes hard to ignore. Gunn does craft some exciting fight scenes, but ironically, the standout action sequence belongs not to Superman, but to Mr Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and is cleverly shown from Lois Lane’s perspective.

'Superman' Movie Review - Superman, But Still Becoming

Even though this isn’t a Superman origin story, his beginnings still matter - and Gunn doesn’t ignore that. Superman’s origins are threaded into the narrative, including a cameo from a well-known actor as his father Kal-El, appearing via hologram. There’s even a surprise twist in how that backstory is explored.

This is a Superman in progress, but it is not quite the fully formed icon yet. He may be dating Lois, dealing with Lex Luthor, teaming up with other metahumans, and maintaining his Fortress of Solitude, but he’s still learning, still evolving. When we first meet him, he’s physically beaten and emotionally strained. The film repeatedly shows him struggling - every setback chips away at him, and his early victories are only spoken about, not shown. His first on-screen triumph comes much later and only with the help of other heroes. It’s a bold move that sets up the opportunity for rewarding payoffs later in the film.

A Still From Superman

One of the most emotionally resonant scenes comes when Lois mock-interviews Clark as Superman, forcing him to face how his actions may have worsened a complex political situation and be annoyed by no one appreciating his efforts. It’s a sharply written and edited moment, brilliantly performed by Brosnahan and Corenswet, that gives the film a clever political introspection.

'Superman' Movie Review - When the Cape Tries to Carry Too Much

Here’s where things begin to wobble. Gunn’s Superman feels like Iron Man 2 before Iron Man even had a chance to breathe. Actually, it feels like Iron Man 2 cranked up to eleven. The trailers hinted at a potentially overstuffed movie — and that concern holds true. Best Superman Movies Made: From Christopher Reeve’s ‘Superman: The Movie’ to Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, Top 5 Live-Action Picks Ranked for Every DC Fan Before James Gunn’s Reboot.

There’s simply too much going on. Within Superman’s own storyline, you have his feud with Luthor, the politically explosive Boravia-Jaharanpur conflict, a developing but strained relationship with Lois, the reveal of a major family secret, and the subplot involving his dog Krypto — a hilarious, scene-stealing 'not-a-good-boy' who, at one point, even gets kidnapped. (Don’t worry, Krypto does get his moment of redemption in a scene that cheekily nods to the Hulk’s “Puny God” moment from The Avengers.)

A Still From Superman

And that’s just the start. There’s also the introduction of a pocket universe and a side-team called the Justice Gang, made up of Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mr Terrific. While Gathegi’s Mr Terrific gets some decent screen time, he’s oddly sidelined during the final act. Fillion’s Gardner brings the wisecracks, but Merced’s Hawkgirl is woefully underused.

A Still From Superman

Back at the Daily Planet, apart from Lois and Clark, the only other character who gets any focus is Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), thanks to a subplot involving him spying on Luthor - yet another narrative thread competing for attention. Even Perry White (Wendell Pierce), the editor-in-chief, feels like an afterthought. Oh, I almost forgot Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) is here as well, and so is Element Man (Anthony Carrigan).

'Superman' Movie Review - Too Light for Its Own Good?

Another challenge is tonal inconsistency. Gunn expects the audience to come in with a working knowledge of who these characters are and what they can do. That’s fair to a point, but for newcomers, it may feel like being thrown into the deep end.

Gunn’s trademark humour is very much present, making this the most light-hearted Superman film since the Christopher Reeve era. Some of it works wonderfully, even leaning into satire when poking fun at social media culture and internet trolls. But at times, the levity undercuts the stakes. There are moments that needed weight and gravity but instead play out with a wink and a smirk. ‘Superman’ Box Office: What’s Budget of James Gunn’s Superhero Movie and How Much Does It Need To Earn To Be Theatrical Success? Find Out!

A Still From Superman

As the film keeps hopping between multiple plotlines and tonal shifts, you begin to feel the fatigue. Worse, the emotional connection needed to ground everything starts to fray. There are still flashes of it - like a moving scene where a Jaharanpur boy raises a Superman flag in defiance of an approaching Boravian strike. That moment hits home, thanks largely to Gunn’s smart use of John Williams’ iconic Superman theme.

'Superman' Movie Review - Cast Give It All

Despite the narrative chaos, the performances anchor the film. David Corenswet is a sweet, inspired casting choice for Superman. He exudes warmth and vulnerability, playing the role with a greenhorn’s humility and just enough frustration at not being seen for the hero he is. Rachel Brosnahan shines as Lois Lane - confident, intelligent, and emotionally grounded. Edi Gathegi’s Mr Terrific is a standout, both in action and personality.

A Still From Superman

Nicholas Hoult delivers an entertaining take on Lex Luthor, filled with the kind of smug villainy that instantly earns your disdain. However, the character himself is underwritten. Because the film thrusts us into the middle of his long-standing rivalry with Superman without much setup, Luthor ends up feeling more like a cartoonish megalomaniac than a layered antagonist.

'Superman' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

James Gunn’s Superman is courageous, timely, and visually compelling with its daring political commentary and sky-high ambitions. There’s a powerful Man of Steel story here - one about idealism clashing with reality, about heroism in a world quick to turn its back. But the film ultimately tries to do too much, too soon, and those themes are buried beneath layers of overcrowded plotting, tonal whiplash, and underdeveloped characters. It’s a bold, even occasionally fun first flight, but you can't help but feel it could have soared even higher if it had just lightened some of its load.

Rating: 2.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).