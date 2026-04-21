Amid the global spotlight at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Yash balanced his role as a producer on Ramayana, sharing the stage with co-producer Namit Malhotra. When asked about his gangster drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, he offered a vivid glimpse into its setting and thematic depth, hinting at a narrative that blends history, fiction, and gritty core.

Describing the film as “a raw story told in a very cinematic way,” Yash shared that Toxic is set in a fascinating and relatively unexplored period of Indian history. “It’s set in an era where in 1947 India got independence, but a small state like Goa was still under the Portuguese till 1961,” he explained, pointing to the unique socio-political backdrop that shapes the story. The coastal setting plays a crucial role, with ports, governance, and underground networks. “A lot of the port was a very crucial part of their governance—and gangsters, smuggling…” he added, hinting at the film’s gritty underworld texture. Despite being rooted in a real historical context, Yash emphasized that the film is ultimately fictional in its storytelling. “It’s a fictional story—that’s why it’s called ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,’” he said, underlining the film’s stylized, almost mythical tonality. ‘Toxic’: Yash Says Audiences Will Relate to His Upcoming Multi-Starrer Action Drama With Geetu Mohandas in Theatres (Watch Video).

Rocking Star Yash Talks About His Film 'Toxic'

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What sets Toxic apart, however, is its attitude. Yash described the film as unapologetically bold in its treatment. “The attitude of the film itself is like—we’re going all out, we’re going wild, crazy—but at the same time, it’s very deep,” he shared. This duality—between scale and substance—is at the heart of the film’s design. ‘Toxic Is Not a Typical Gangster Film’: Yash Breaks Down His Upcoming Movie With Geetu Mohandas (Watch Video).

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups brings together a strong ensemble including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.