‘King’ Box OfficeThe road to Shah Rukh Khan’s next big-screen outing, King, is becoming a strategic battlefield. While the film has officially locked its release for December 2026, trade experts are raising red flags regarding a massive theatrical bottleneck that could dictate the film's final box office fate. Following the record-breaking spree of Pathaan and Jawan, the stakes for King which reportedly marks the first major collaboration between SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan have never been higher. Will Ed Sheeran Sing for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’? Anirudh Ravichander Makes Exciting Revelation.

‘King’ Distribution Deal

In a major pre-release development, reports indicate that Pen Marudhar has acquired the distribution rights for King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, for a hefty INR 250 crore. Trade analysts suggest that to be considered a safe hit, the film will need to cross at least INR 500 crore at the box office, given its massive scale. With an estimated budget of INR 350 crore, King is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive project to date, surpassing the scale of his 2023 blockbuster releases and setting high expectations ahead of its theatrical debut.

‘King’ Faces IMAX Screen Crunch

The biggest challenge for King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is not domestic competition but a crowded Hollywood release calendar that has already locked premium formats months in advance. December 2026 will see major global releases like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji 3, with Dune: Part Three securing an exclusive IMAX window and Avengers: Doomsday expected to dominate Disney’s Infinity Vision screens. This premium format crunch could significantly impact King, as big-budget films depend heavily on higher ticket pricing from IMAX, 4DX and PLF screens for strong opening numbers, forcing it to rely more on footfalls in standard 2D and 3D formats.

‘King’ Follows SRK Marketing Blueprint

Unlike traditional year-long promotional strategies, the team behind King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to follow a shorter, high-impact marketing approach often dubbed the “SRK blueprint.” Reports suggest the film’s trailer could launch around October or November to align with the festive season, maximising buzz close to release. Meanwhile, music by Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered the viral soundtrack for Jawan, is likely to drop earlier, aiming to build strong pre-release momentum and audience anticipation even before the trailer release. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Action Thriller Cancels Dubai Shoot Amid West Asia Tensions – Here’s What We Know.

‘King’ Box Office

Despite the screen crunch, trade optimism remains high. Analysts believe that if the content resonates, the film has the potential to join the INR 1,000 crore club. However, they caution that word of mouth will be more critical than ever. With a slightly mixed response, the heavy competition from Hollywood could quickly eat into King's market share.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).