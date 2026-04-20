Following the breakout success of their 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara, actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite with filmmaker Mohit Suri for a new project backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Tentatively titled Satranga, the upcoming film is being described as an "intense, twisted musical love story." While the title remains unofficial due to existing registrations, the production has already generated significant buzz as it aims for a late 2027 worldwide theatrical release. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Reunite for New YRF Romance; Mohit Suri To Direct ‘Saiyaara’ Team in 2027 Musical Love Story (View Post).

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Next Titled 'Satranga'?

According to a report in Variety India, Satranga is currently the frontrunner for the film’s title, though it has not been formally confirmed by YRF. According to Variety India, the title is currently registered with T-Series, which may lead to further negotiations or a title change before the project enters full-scale production.

The film is expected to begin shooting toward the end of 2026. Director Mohit Suri, known for his ability to blend deep emotional narratives with chart-topping soundtracks, has expressed high expectations for this second collaboration with the Panday-Padda pairing, stating that the project feels like "coming back home" with a "renewed creative hunger."

A Twisted Musical Love Story

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is being positioned as an offbeat and "twisted" departure from traditional romantic dramas. Producer Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, noted that the second collaboration aims to capture a more "honest, vulnerable, and enduring" side of modern relationships.

Suri, who has helmed musical hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, emphasised that music will once again play a central role. He shared that he feels like a "newcomer" with this script, expressing both excitement and anxiety about the story.

Building on the Success of 'Saiyaara'

The decision to reunite the lead pair follows the unprecedented commercial performance of Saiyaara in 2025. The film, which followed the story of a musician and a lyricist, grossed over INR 580 crore worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon among Gen Z audiences.

Both Panday and Padda received significant industry recognition for their performances, recently winning "Breakthrough Star" honours at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards. Their chemistry in Saiyaara, which is currently streaming on Netflix, established them as one of the industry's most sought-after on-screen couples.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Paddas Current Professional Slates

Both actors are currently balancing several high-profile projects before beginning work on the Suri directorial. Ahaan Panday is filming an action-romance project with director Ali Abbas Zafar. ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday To Play Gangster in Ali Abbas Zafar-YRF’s Upcoming Action-Romance Film? Here’s What We Know.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is involved with the Maddock Supernatural Universe, starring in the upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. Their reunion under the YRF banner marks a significant return to the musical romance genre that first established their stardom.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).