Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2015 romantic drama Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set for a re-release in cinemas to celebrate Valentine's week. Tamasha is a film that portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective. It is all set to hit the theatres across the nation with its release in all the PVR cinemas. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Flirt, Kiss and Share Steamy Moments in Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared the poster of Tamasha while announcing the re-release of the film in the caption with: "This Valentine's week, celebrate their love story with your loved one! Tamasha re-releases in all @pvrcinemas_official near you!" Ranbir Kapoor Caught Serenading Shraddha Kapoor in This Leaked Set Video From Luv Ranjan’s Next – Watch.

Tamasha in Theatres Again:

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment was established by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2005. The production house currently has Bawaal and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

