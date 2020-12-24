Ranbir Kapoor sent ripples in the industry and among his fans by admitting he was looking to get married in 2020 with Alia Bhatt had COVID-19 not ruined his plans. In the same interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir also took questions about his upcoming projects. While he revealed that he will start Luv Ranjan's film next, he dismissed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Baiju Bawra as just rumours. He does confirm Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dark drama. Ranbir Kapoor to Marry Alia Bhatt Soon! Actor Says Pandemic Delayed Their Wedding Plan in 2020

As per a Mid-Day report a few months back the film is called Devil and might see Ranbir in an even toxic character than Kabir Singh. We hope Ranbir would have the sense to correct any glorification of abusive behaviour in the film. Vanga has a knack for defending bad behaviour.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Bhansali had approached Ranbir and Deepika Padukone for Baiju Bawra. It quoted a source saying, "Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet. He will work with Ranveer again in the future, but he doesn’t want to repeat the pairing of the real-life couple for the fourth consecutive time."

Well, now it's clear that Ranbir isn't part of Baiju Bawra.

