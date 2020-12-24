If it were not for the pandemic, our lives would have been very different. Many of our plans for the year went for a toss. So did Ranbir Kapoor's plans. And we are not just talking about the delay of his fantasy film, Brahmastra. Turns out, his wedding with girlfriend Alia Bhatt was delayed, too. In a new interview, Rajeev Masand reminded him of their conversation when the actor had said that he'd get married by 32 or 34. Ranbir laughed that he has missed the deadline by years. Masand further probed, if he was any closer to achieving the goal. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Football Match at Indian Super League 2020 in Goa (View Pics).

Ranbir responded, "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon."

So, you can expect Alia and Ranbir to get married in 2021. Maybe around the time of the release of Brahmastra.

Watch The Interview Here:

Further in the interview, Ranbir revealed how he spent the lockdown with Alia. He said that he watched movies all day, while Alia took various online classes. "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day," Ranbir said. Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pack a Stylish Punch at the Airport (View Pics).

Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra, the first of a trilogy, was intended to release in December 2020 after multiple delays already. The pandemic halted the shoot of the film, delaying it indefinitely one more time. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in key roles.

