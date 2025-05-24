Alia Bhatt continued to stun everyone with her breathtakingly beautiful looks at Cannes 2025. After striking in a Schiaparelli cream gown and sizzling in a shimmery one, the Bollywood diva makes a statement in the first-ever Gucci saree at the closing ceremony. The unique saree was soaked in Swarovski crystals, and her minimal make-up well complemented her gorgeous ensemble. Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Makes Striking Appearance in Off-Shoulder Schiaparelli Floral Gown, Fans Hail Bollywood Actress' Cannes Debut (Pics and Videos).

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Gucci Saree at Cannes 2025 Closing Ceremony Red Carpet - See Pics:

Alia Bhatt Talks About Her Gucci Saree at Cannes 2025 - Watch Video:

Alia made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Friday. Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor stole everyone's attention with her look. She walked the iconic red carpet in an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice. The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant.

Alia Bhatt's Debut Look at Cannes 2025 - See Photos:

Alia Bhatt's Gorgeous Strapless Gown at Cannes 2025

Alia's gorgeous second look at Cannes 2025 in a stunning bejewelled gown.

Alia Bhatt's Second Look at Cannes 2025 - Watch Video:

Alia appeared on the red carpet with élan, striking stylish poses for the shutterbugs. She even greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste' gesture. Reportedly, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut during the opening ceremony. However, in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions, she postponed her travel.

Alia Bhatt on Her Cannes Debut

On her birthday in March, Alia, during a press meet, confirmed her Cannes debut. "This is going to be my first year when I'm going to Cannes. So I'm very nervous and very excited, and I'm also now trying my hand at new makeup looks and videos. I put up a makeup tutorial of my own at the beginning of the year. Now my, you know, my team is like, Why don't we try something that you've never done before, like blue eyeshadow or pink eyeshadow or something like that?" she said.

