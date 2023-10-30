Singer-rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah was grilled by the Maharashtra Cyber Police for promoting the Fairplay App, in connection with the probe into a digital piracy complaint filed by Viacom18, official sources said here on Monday. Badshah, 37, was reportedly quizzed for over two hours for endorsing the Fairplay App which had screened the IPL 2023 matches, leading to the Viacom18 complaint in April. IPL Online Betting Case: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Questions Rapper Badshah in 'FairPlay' App Case.

The complainant Viacom18 has contended that it held the broadcast rights of the IPL 2023 cricket tournament (March 2023-May 2023), but the tourney was simultaneously screened by Fairplay App which was endorsed by Badshah. The rapper had shared some of the videos on social media, and more such clips have also been viewed on other platforms showing him promoting the Fairplay App, and following the complaint, the Maha Cyber Police Cell launched its investigations. IPL Betting Ring Busted, Four Bookies With Dubai Link Arrested From Posh Noida Society.

Besides Badshah, several other celebs have also promoted the app including Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and more, but officials remained tightlipped whether they would be questioned in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).