All this while we have been seeing stills of Taapsee Pannu, who plays the role of a gifted athlete in upcoming sports drama, practicing on ground. Fans got to catch a glimpse of her in a sporty avatar, but now here is a heart-warming still of the film’s lead actress and that too in a totally different look. In this still, Taapsee (Rashmi) can be seen all smiles with co-star Priyanshu Painyuli (Gagan Thakur) and it is too endearing to be missed. Rashmi Rocket: Priyanshu Painyuli Begins Filming for Final Schedule of Taapsee Pannu’s Sports-Drama at Rann of Kutch.

Taapsee Pannu is seen dressed in a maroon coloured bandhani saree, accessorised with traditional jewelry, hair tied up in a messy bun, minimal makeup and that infectious smile makes her look gorgeous. On the other hand, Priyanshu Painyuli is looking dapper in a well-tailored suit. While sharing the post, she captioned it as, “What saved this picture and the relationship ??? A good joke. Thank god for ‘Gagan Thakur’ else @priyanshupainyuli would’ve clearly missed the bus.” Well, this onscreen husband and wife duo are looking adorable together! Taapsee Pannu Talks About Getting Varicose Veins Operated and Removed Before Starting the Training for Rashmi Rocket.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is currently in its last schedule and the shooting is taking place in the Rann of Kutch. The makers are eyeing to release the film in this year.

