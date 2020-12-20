Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture and reminisced about how she got her varicose veins operated and removed weeks before she started her training. Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen intensely working out dressed in grey shorts and a black T-shirt. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Shares a Glimpse of Her Transformation Into an Athlete for the Film, Calls it a ‘Painful’ Experience (Watch Video)

"When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye," she wrote alongside the image. Varicose veins occur when the veins become enlarged, dilated, and overfilled with blood. Taapsee has been working out really hard for her upcoming film "Rashmi Rocket", where she plays a runner. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Is on Beast Mode, Actress Sweats It Out at the Gym for Her Athlete Role (See Pics)

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In the forthcoming film, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

