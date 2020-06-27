Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman has blessed us with ample of amazing songs. One cannot simply reach or match upto that level of melody and enthusiasm of this music composer. On his 81st birth anniversary, we thought of remembering some of the musical beauties of the singer, composer. Of course, in the age of remixes and rehashes, we need to hear these more than ever. These are some of those gems that cannot and should not be touched for another ear shattering remake by any Bollywood filmmaker or a music producer ever!

Chura Liya: Yaadon Ki Baarat

The strumming of guitar and the low key romance in this song is just too iconic to be replaced by anything else.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge: Sholay

Who can ever think of remaking this classic piece on Jai-Veeru's friendship? It's a sin!

Rimjhim Gire Saawan: Manzil

The lovely rainy track is so good and close to every diehard romantic's song that no one will be ever be able to recreate the same charm.

Hum Dono Do Premi: Ajanabee

The song of the care free lovers who do not care about the world is very much today as well. And hence, a remake is strictly not needed.

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka: Aa Gale Lag Jaa

The track is pure and melodious and has versions of it in the original movie itself.

It will be honestly unfair to only jot down a few songs of the legendary music director in this list. The entire work left by him for the music lovers should be taken care of without really sabotaging it in the new of 'contemporary twist' or 'new age interpretation.' Let.them.be.

