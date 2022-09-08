Asha Bhosle should write a book on how to stay relevent in every decade. From the 60s to now, Bhosle has managed to experiment with her style of singing and became a hit. There are several stories about how Bhosle began her career singing rejected numbers of stalwarts like her own sister Lata Mangeshkar and other. She was typecast to sing for diva-vamp roles, adding her classic touch to all of them. But there were composers who gave her songs like 'Katra katra milti hai'. What an enlightening rendition. It's a classic case of music could mirror your life. Tom Cruise Dines At Asha's, Indian Singer Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant, Orders For Chicken Tikka Masala (View Pic).

And then came the wild 90s where Asha Bhosle added the perfect naughtiness needed for decade. The millenium brought in more spectacular numbers. But what remains a true treasure for the people from the 90s are her Indie-pop tracks. They have a permanent place on our playlist.

Jaanam Samjha Karo

A dashing dude, a good-looking yet timid maiden and some funky vocals by Bhosle...talk about being lyrically flirtatious

Sona Re Sona

RD Burman's this track from Yaadon Ki Baraat was always a raging hit. It's an immortal classic. Trust only Bhosle to do complete justice to the revamped version with extra arrangements just like she did in the original. This was the time when remixes didn't bleed our ears.

Kabhi To Nazar Milao

For every lonely soul out there, this is our anthem! Asha Bhosle's soothing voice says everything we would like to tell our crush.

Jab Saamne Tum

Yet another rendition for that crush of yours you want to confess but can't. Bhosle makes it sound so easy! Naam Reh Jayegaa: Asha Bhosle Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Gajendra Singh’s Musical Show

That's why we call Asha Bhosle the Queen Of Relevance. Even today, these tracks are sacred to us and can listen to them on loop.

