Renuka Shahane Celebrates 19th Marriage Anniversary With Ashutosh Rana With A Beautiful Picture From Their Wedding

Ashutosh Rani and Renuka Shahane (Photo credit: Twitter)

19 years later, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are still in love and make us firmly believe in happily ever afters. In the world of today, such a token of hope is a necessity that we cling to the moment it shows up. So when we saw the picture of Renuka smiling delightfully with her new husband Rana in this throwback picture from their wedding, we couldn't help but smile with her. It immediately gives you a happy feeling and we think it's because of the infectious smiles on display.

Renuka and Rana's love story is quite obvious and yet it's different. They met for the first time on the sets of Hansal Mehta's unreleased Jayati. While Rana was aware of her work, Renuka was clueless about his. But guess what was the conversation starter? Rana told Renuka, "Hum aapke bade prashansak hain." Did you see the pun there? Hum Aapke hain Koun is a rhetorical question and Rana answered it. We wonder if we can call that the coolest pickup line ever! The real conversations, however, started with voice mails on the answering machine. Ah..those were the days!

You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today......love eternal @ranaashutosh10 ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/HXfoKDencl — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 25, 2020

The couple wanted a small wedding as suggested by Ashutosh Rana's spiritual guru but fans made it a grand affair. The wedding took place at Ashutosh's birthplace Damoh and when they reached the station, it was swarming with people. Wedding with fanfare...who doesn't like that! By the way, did you now Shahane's kanyadaan was done by her sister-in-law because her mother couldn't make it on time? We can only imagine the look on the pandit's face.