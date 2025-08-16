War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was released in the theatres on Thursday (August 14). Directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit War starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Roshan. Ahead of the release, the Indian box office was set for a major showdown as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's Tamil film Coolie also released on the same date. Both films were released in multiple languages, but Coolie had a clear edge over the YRF Spy Universe film on Day 1. Let’s check how much War 2 minted on Day 2. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘War 2’ Box Office Update

Despite the star power and YRF Spy Universe backing, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 made an underwhelming opening at the box office with INR 51.5 crore in India. However, the Ayan Mukerji directorial showed a nearly 10% jump in Day 2 collections. According to a report in Sacnilk, War 2 collected INR 56.50 crore on its Day 2. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at INR 108 crore.

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

War 2’s two-day collection now stands at INR 108 crore, which is higher than the original War film (INR 77.77 crore) in the same time frame. The collections are also ahead of Salman Khan’s 2023 Spy Universe film, Tiger3, which earned INR 103.75 crore after completing two days at the domestic box office. War 2 continues to generate buzz, and it needs to better capitalise on the Independence Day weekend and perform well in the coming days. ‘War 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe Film Crosses INR 50 Crore Mark in India!.

About ‘War 2’

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films (Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3), Hrithik Roshan’s War, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film’s post-credit scene introduced Bobby Deol, setting up the next chapter of the Spyverse, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

