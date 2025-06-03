Sony TV is all set to launch a new historical drama series titled Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The show will depict the life of the 12th-century ruler from the Chauhan Dynasty, who ruled the region of Sapadalaksha. Regarded as one of India’s bravest emperors, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan led a coalition of several Rajput rulers and defeated the Persian invader Muhammad Ghori (also known as Muhammad of Ghor) in the First Battle of Tarain in 1191, an event that etched his name in history. As the show gears up for its much-hyped premiere, netizens already have a request for the makers. Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Wages a Rather Cold War To Draw Whistles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Netiznes Demand ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ Makers To Change Title to Prithviraj vs Ghori’

Makers of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan have recently started dropping promos from the upcoming show, raising the excitement level among fans. The show features a star-studded ensemble featuring Urva Savaliya, Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Padmini Kolhapure in lead roles. It will be interesting to see how Sony TV portrays the life and story of the valiant Indian ruler and how it would differ from the other shows and movies previously produced. Reacting under a teaser for the show, excited netizens had a strange demand. They were spamming comments requesting the makers to change the show's name to "Prithviraj vs Ghori".

Watch the Promo of ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

A user commented under the post, "Dushaman Ghori ke hamle ka jawaab dene aa chuka hai - Prithviraj Chauhan, is show ka naam Prithviraj vs Ghori kar do," while another wrote, "Itni badi rivalry ko bas ek hi naam suit karta hai aur wo hai Prithviraj vs Ghori". Another netizen wrote, "This looks epic. Prithviraj vs Ghori is the drama we need!"

Netizens Demand Makers of ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ To Change the Historical Show’s Title

Talking about portraying Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the upcoming show, Urva Savaliya told TOI, "At first I couldn't believe it. Ihave heard stories of Prithviraj Chauhan and how brave and wise a king he was, even when he was just a boy. He fought fearlessly to protect his kingdom and stood up for what was right. I felt like a dream come true. My whole family was so happy and proud. Theyve always told me to do my best and this role really means a lot to all of us." Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Schooled on Twitter After Claiming History Textbooks in Schools Only Taught About 'Invaders' and Not 'Maharajas'.

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan will premiere on Sony TV on June 4, 2025, at 7:30 PM. The show will also be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

