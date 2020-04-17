'Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Interested In Doing Bollywood Films When He Was Shooting For Circus', Reveals His Co-Star Renuka Shahane (Deets Inside)

Shah Rukh Khan, Renuka Shahane (Inset) In Circus (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube)

Can you imagine Bollywood without Shah Rukh Khan? Well, we can't. Khan has been a part of B-Town for over 25 years now and not one day goes by when the actor's fandom does not thank him for being a part of their lives. Shah Rukh Khan, otherwise known as King Khan, had a rather stellar run in the television industry before he shifted his focus to the big screen. Though he was all set to debut on television with Dil Dariya, certain production delays led to Khan's TV debut being Fauji. Shah Rukh Khan is the Reason Why 'Main Hoon Na' Sequel Never Happened - Read Deets.

With the country being under a lockdown which has now been extended up to May 3, 2020, Doordarshan has been telecasting their 90s shows all over again. So for all of you people who missed watching them then, here's your chance.

From amongst the many DD shows that are re-airing, two of them are SRK starrers Fauji and Circus. While Fauji served as SRK's debut, Circus was yet another cult show for him that helped him stand out from a bunch of actors who were around at that time. And guess what SRK's Circus co-star Renuka Shahane revealed in a recent interaction with an online portal? That SRK never wanted to do movies. WHAAATTTT??? Renuka Shahane Birthday: Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Circus, Kora Kagaz, TV Shows and Movies That Endeared This Actress in Our Hearts.

"He used to discuss with me as he was getting offers for films. There were a lot of offers for people who were doing television; especially the new, young actors, full of energy. But when he was doing Circus, he was really not interested in films. He used to discuss with us. He was very happy doing television. He comes from a theatre background and he had a very different take. I remember, when he did his first film, Dil Aashna hai, at that time also for him, it was a completely different way of working and functioning as compared to television," Renuka told Koimoi.com.

The actress also revealed that the craze for Shah Rukh Khan in those days was humongous, just like it is today, with fans coming to the sets to catch a glimpse of the dimpled star. Well, we bet all those ardent SRK fans are thanking Shah Rukh for changing his mind about movies..!!