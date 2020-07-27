We aren't sure if it's because of Sushant Singh Rajput's death that stirred up conversations on how Bollywood functions or just that people are feeling brave enough to talk, in the last few days many from the industry have spoken up about the unfair way they have been treated. Be it Ranvir Shorey or Amit Sadh or A R Rahman, people have narrated what made this industry a big mess. Rahman's revelations about the way he was treated were a shocker. Now Resul Pookutty too has shared his side of the story which makes us say, 'What the hell is wrong with this film industry?' Resul Pookutty: 5 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About The Oscar-Winning Sound Designer

Pookutty retweeted Shekhar Kapur's post on Rahman's interview with Bombay Times where spoke about rumours against him. The Academy Award-winning sound designer spoke about not getting work in Hindi films even after such a big win.

Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it.... https://t.co/j5CMNWDqqr — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

The Hindi movies Pookutty worked on after taking the golden trophy home were Ra. One, Ankhon Dekhi, Highway, and Kaabil.

