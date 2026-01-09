It seems it is breakup season in B-town, with two young couples calling it quits in the first month of New Year 2026. First came in the buzz that an actor couple seen on Netflix’s The Archies – Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina – had parted ways after more than two years together. A day later, the Internet was abuzz with posts about Toxic actress Tara Sutaria and Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya having called it quits after just a short while together. What could have occurred? No one knows about Khushi and Vedang, but about Tara and Veer, fans were quick to speculate that their breakup happened because of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon. Viral Video: AP Dhillon Hugs and Kisses Tara Sutaria on Stage at Mumbai Concert, Boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s Reaction Sparks Online Debate (Watch).

It’s Over Between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Journalist Vickey Lalwani revealed on January 9 on Instagram while quoting a source that it was “over” between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. “Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore but the reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently,” said his source. Khushi and Vedang had never spoken openly about their relationship, so they won’t talk about the breakup either.

Vickey Lalwani Talks About Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina Breakup - See Post:

What Happened Between Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria?

As for Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, there was speculation about theirs being a PR-driven relationship. However, the two did vacation together and regularly put up loved-up Instagram posts, once they made it official. Between these posts, red carpet appearances together and magazine covers, happened a concert by AP Dhillon. Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on AP Dhillon Controversy; Calls Out 'False Narratives' and 'Clever Editing' (Watch Video).

AP Dhillon, Reason for Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Split?

A viral video from a concert of AP Dhillon in Mumbai on December 26, 2025, got tongues wagging about Tara Sutaria not being serious about Veer Pahariya. The footage showed Dhillon getting too close to Tara on stage, with her being uncomfortable and moving away. However, her reaction was edited out and instead, edited footage showed Veer’s angry reaction to the “Brown Munde” singer getting what seemed like 'touchy-feely' with his girlfriend. ‘Toxic’: Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning As Rebecca in FIRST Look From Her Upcoming Gangster Film With Yash and Geetu Mohandas (View Poster).

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya on Magazine Cover - See Post:

While both Veer and Tara expressed rage over the edited clippings going viral, leading to fans judging both of them and AP as well, it seems the incident did create a crack in their relationship. Here are some reactions from fans.

Fans React to Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Split - Check Posts:

The fans shipping the couple are sure the breakup happened because of what transpired at the AP Dhillon concert.

"It all sparked at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert"

Another Bollywood breakup makes headlines. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are no longer together. It all sparked at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. Tara on stage with hugs, kisses and dance. Veer in the audience looking uncomfortable, his clip went viral. Social media cried… pic.twitter.com/T8OsReQoCm — Bharatramsena (@Bharatramsena) January 9, 2026

The Inevitable

Veer Pahariya and Tara's relationship has ended.😳 There had been speculation about the breakup on social media. Tara Sutaria had attended AP Dhillon's concert with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. There, Tara started dancing with Dhillon and kissed him. This is being cited as the… pic.twitter.com/kqqLQW7g1X — Jindagi Ek Sangharsh (@lifefeels13832) January 9, 2026

Dhillon?

'Yeh Toh Hona Hee Tha'

"Blood on Your Hands"

AP Dhillon bro, unintentionally you’ve got blood on your hands pic.twitter.com/fAP1tUbuww — XYZ News 🗞️ (@Akshaygurjar123) January 9, 2026

Unlike Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria had gone public with their relationship. Therefore, fans will expect a denial or confirmation of the breakup rumours, either through an appearance together or pictures/videos on Instagram to deny, or a statement to confirm. All fans can do is wait and watch!

