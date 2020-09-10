Actress Ankita Lokhande has, since day 1, sided with her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's family, ever since investigations into his death on June 14 began. While Ankita's stance makes it clear about who she sides within the case, she has until now refrained to address Rhea Chakraborty by calling her names or addressing Sushant's last girlfriend. However, after Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Ankita put up a post about Karma and fate that set many tongues wagging. After Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest By NCB, Ankita Lokhande Shares a Post on Karma Saying, 'You Create Your Own Fate By Your Actions'.

In lieu of all the negative comments and hate piling up on Ankita, the Manikarnika actress took to her social media to en a not to haters, which in turn was a hit back at Rhea's good friend and supporter Shibani Dandekar. Ankita Lokhande Shares an Old Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput Paragliding On Their Vacation Together, Says 'You'll Be Missed by All Of Us.

Check Out Ankita's Post Below:

Ankita's post mentioned how while Rhea stated that she was taking care of Sushant for his mental illness and at the same time providing him with drugs to consume. She also clarified that despite being called 'widow' and 'sautan' by Rhea during her interviews, Ankita had never responded to the statements. Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Statements, Clarifies Details of Her Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput and the Ownership of Her Flat (View Tweet).

Also addressing Shibani's comment where she called Ankita 'Princess' and wrote, "We know who these princesses are! They seem to know a lot about 'fate' and 'Karma.' Waiting for theirs to kick in! I would tag you but you know who you are," Ankita penned her to side with her friend as she will continue to stand by SSR's family and do so in a civil manner. Kudos , Ankita!

