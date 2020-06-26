In one of the historic moves, HUL decided to drop Fair from its fairness cream brand Fair & Lovely. It also promised to not have commercials that propagate the notion that fairness helps you achieve many things. It obviously is a welcome change and the company is getting richly appreciated for that. Richa Chadha too supported the brand for this move with a long post. She also shared her picture from 2015 wearing a t-shirt that says 'Not fair but lovely'. Guess the actress had a premonition that one day the brand will realise its mistake and correct it. Richa Chadha Calls Out China for Killing Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley and Destroying Economies, Asks ‘If All the World Leaders Are Cowards’

Richa's post is so sincere and mature that we would suggest everyone reads it. Not only did she called this a 'Der aaye durust aaye' (Better late than never) move but also requested people to not slam the brand for just lipservice. She requested them to be patient as such change in logo and goals take time to manifest.

We especially liked one of the hashtags that she used #Racismisavirus. We couldn't agree more and this is a good step towards eradicating it.

