Riddhima Kapoor Shares Old Photos From Rishi Kapoor's Wedding Day, Captions 'Reunited With His Favourite Person' For the Late Actor's Pic With His Mother

Veteran Bollywood Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling cancer for over two years. The actor's demise came as a shock to friends and family who have been finding it hard to cope with his loss. The actor was cremated in Mumbai and unfortunately his daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not attend his last rites due to lockdown restrictions. Riddhima reached Mumbai a day after her father's funeral and ever since, has been sharing emotional posts on her Instagram, remembering her father in some of his most important moments. After sharing pictures from her childhood with her father, Riddhima recently took to social media to post a few monochromes from the late actor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding. Neetu Kapoor Thanks Mukesh Ambani and His Entire Family For Showering Rishi Kapoor with all the Love and Attention (View Pic).

Sharing a beautiful picture of one of Bollywood's most favourite on-screen as well as off-screen couple, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor from their wedding, Riddhima posted two heart emojis with it. She shared another monochrome picture of her late father with her grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor and wrote, "Reunited with his most favourite person.” These pictures certainly stir up our emotions too. Not only Riddhima but her cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma too had previously taken to social media to post old pictures of Kapoor from their childhood. Riddhima Kapoor Posts Saying ‘Driving Home Ma’ After Missing Father Rishi Kapoor's Funeral in Mumbai Due to Lockdown.

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story Posts:

Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Post

It has certainly been a difficult time for the Kapoor family, dealing with the sudden death of Kapoor. A prayer meet for the actor was recently held, speaking to PTI, Randhir Kapoor informed, "We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven’t received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar."