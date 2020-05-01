Riddhima Kapoor Posts Saying ‘Driving Home Ma’ After Missing Father Rishi Kapoor's Funeral in Mumbai Due to Lockdown

Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood fraternity and netizens woke up to the shocking news of Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday, April 30. The veteran actor passed away aged 67 after battling cancer for over two years. Several prominent personalities from across politics, sports and entertainment mourned the loss of the legendary Bollywood star who had a longstanding career in the industry and whose contribution to Indian cinema has been huge. The actor was cremated at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium on April 30. Unfortunately due to the current situation of lockdown owing to coronavirus, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not be present for the last rites of Kapoor.

While a heartbroken Riddhima has been posting several old pictures with father Rishi Kapoor on her social media, she recently also shared an update on being on her way to Mumbai on May 1. Sadly, Riddhima could not attend the funeral on Thursday and only close friends and family members such as Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan and Aadar Jain and Abhishek Bachchan were seen in attendance. Sharing a picture of the car window on her Instagram story, Riddhima recently wrote, “Driving home ma…Enroute Mumbai."Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

Considering the huge fan following that Rishi Kapoor had, the Kapoor family had issued a statement after the actor's passing, requesting everyone to follow the lockdown rules and not step out. The statement read, "In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force."