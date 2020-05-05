Neetu Kapoor Thanks Mukesh Ambani and His Entire Family For Showering Rishi Kapoor with all the Love and Attention (View Pic)

Neetu Kapoor is still mourning the loss of her beloved, Rishi Kapoor but that's not stopping her from sharing her gratitude for others. After thanking the entire medical staff of HN Reliance Hospital for treating Rishi Kapoor as their own, the former actress now shared a token of thanks for the Ambani family who supported Kapoor clan through thick and thin. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful memory with Mukesh and Nita Ambani while thanking them for their support in countless ways.
"From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience," read a part of her lengthy post that was completely dedicated to Ambani family and their relentless efforts. The families share a great bond and Ranbir is even best friends with Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani.
For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.🙏💕
Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of April 30. The actor was earlier in the US for his treatment for leukaemia. He had returned to India in September 2019 and was looking forward to signing his next movies. Fortunately, his fans will get to see him on the big screen once again in Juhi Chawla starrer, Sharmaji Namkeen. The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and will release once its production is completed.