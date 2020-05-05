Neetu Kapoor Thanks Mukesh Ambani and His Entire Family For Showering Rishi Kapoor with all the Love and Attention (View Pic)

Neetu Kapoor thanks Ambanis (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor is still mourning the loss of her beloved, Rishi Kapoor but that's not stopping her from sharing her gratitude for others. After thanking the entire medical staff of HN Reliance Hospital for treating Rishi Kapoor as their own, the former actress now shared a token of thanks for the Ambani family who supported Kapoor clan through thick and thin. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful memory with Mukesh and Nita Ambani while thanking them for their support in countless ways.

"From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience," read a part of her lengthy post that was completely dedicated to Ambani family and their relentless efforts. The families share a great bond and Ranbir is even best friends with Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani. 'End of our story': Neetu Kapoor’s Bittersweet Post on Rishi Kapoor’s Demise Is Heartbreaking (View Pic).

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Post

Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of April 30. The actor was earlier in the US for his treatment for leukaemia. He had returned to India in September 2019 and was looking forward to signing his next movies. Fortunately, his fans will get to see him on the big screen once again in Juhi Chawla starrer, Sharmaji Namkeen. The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and will release once its production is completed.