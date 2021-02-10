The sudden demise of actor Rajiv Kapoor on February 9 in Mumbai left everyone shocked. The veteran actor of Hindi Cinema, aged 58, died of a cardiac arrest. His elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Rajiv had suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital in Chembur. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The family was getting over the loss of Ritu Nanda and Rishi Kapoor, who had died last year, and now the demise of Rajiv has left everyone shocked. Rajiv Kapoor’s Funeral: Nephew Ranbir Kapoor Performs the Last Rites; Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan Arrive to Offer Their Condolences.

There were several celebs who poured in condolences on social media platforms on hearing about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also extended her heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. She tweeted, “What a terrible loss. Sending strength and prayers to the family. RIP Rajiv Sir.” Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami and many other Bollywood celebs expressed their grief over the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. Rajiv Kapoor Dies At 58: From Ram Teri Ganga Maili To Hum To Chale Pardes, Here’s Looking At Some Of His Popular Films.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Offers Condolences To Kapoor Family

What a terrible loss. Sending strength and prayers to the family. RIP Rajiv Sir 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 9, 2021

The funeral of Rajiv Kapoor took place last evening itself for which not just the Kapoor family members were seen in attendance, but many others from the industry were seen to pay their last respects. It included Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Anil Ambani, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre, among others. The veteran actor was cremated in Chembur, Mumbai, around 7pm. RIP, Rajiv Kapoor!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).