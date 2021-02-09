Rajiv Kapoor, veteran actor and director, passed away this morning after suffering from a heart attack. The actor aged 58 was the youngest Kapoor sibling amongst the five siblings Randhir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor, late Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. After hearing the sad news of him passing away, the Kapoor clan gathered at his Chembur house for the last rites. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Neetu Kapoor were spotted at the ceremony in the afternoon. Rajiv Kapoor Dies At 58; Neetu Kapoor Confirms His Tragic Demise on Instagram.

New pictures from the late actor's house have now surfaced once again. In one of the photos, we can see Ranbir Kapoor performing the rituals. Ranbir's girlfriend was seen standing alongside Neetu Kapoor and garnering her some support during these tough times. Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the Kapoor mansion before the last rites to offer his condolence to the family. In another photo, we can see a teary-eyed Randhir Kapoor sitting in the ambulance with his hand folded in a greeting.

Ranbir Kapoor at Rajiv Kapoor’s Last Rites (Photo Credits: ANI)

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Rajiv Kapoor’s Last Rites (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan at Rajiv Kapoor’s Last Rites (Photo Credits: ANI)

Randhir Kapoor at Rajiv Kapoor’s Last Rites (Photo Credits: ANI)

Apart from the Kapoor family, Aadar Jain's girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Raza Murad, Chunkey Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anu Malik, Kareena Kapoor's mom Babita Kapoor, RK Studios oldest manager also gathered together to pray for Rajiv's soul. Neetu Kapoor, the wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram. She posted a picture of her brother-in-law and wrote "RIP' along with it. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and revealed that Rajiv Kapoor died due to heart attack. Rajiv Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ranbir Kapoor Arrive at Late Actor’s House.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut in 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He, however, gained recognition after his first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili. After a long break, the veteran actor was going to make a comeback in films with Sanjay Dutt starrer sports drama film titled Toolsidas Junior. Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a leading man was in the 1990's when he featured in Zimmedaar. After this film, he made a switch to production and direction and went on to direct his brother Rishi Kapoor in various films.

