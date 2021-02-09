Rajiv Kapoor, the veteran actor of Hindi Cinema, died on February 9. The news of his untimely demise has been confirmed by Neetu Kapoor on social media. The actor reportedly suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and he was rushed to the nearby hospital by Randhir Kapoor, reports TOI. He was declared dead on arrival. Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him.” Neetu Kapoor Confirms Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58.

Rajiv Kapoor was one of the finest actors of Hindi Cinema. He has done some brilliant roles over the years and won hearts with his performances. Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Hum To Chale Pardes are some of his popular films. For the unversed, Rajiv had also made his directorial debut with Prem Granth that had featured Rishi Kapoor as well, who passed away in April last year. Let’s take a look at some of his iconic films.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili – The romantic drama that featured Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini in the lead was helmed by the former’s father Raj Kapoor, which also happened to be his last directorial venture. This 1985 released film is included in ‘all-time blockbusters’ list of Indian Cinema.

Lover Boy – Rajiv Kapoor had essayed dual roles in this Shomu Mukherjee directorial, Kishan and Kanhaiya. Meenakshi Seshadri and Anita Raj were the leading ladies in this film.

Zabardast – This action flick directed by Nasir Hussain (his last film) had featured an ensemble cast – Sunny Deol, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Prada, Rati Agnihotri, Rajiv Kapoor, and Amrish Puri. Written by Sachin Bhowmick, it was another hit film to the late actor’s credit.

Hum To Chale Pardes – The family drama starred Rajiv Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Anju Mahendru, Mandakini and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead. This film was written by Anees Bazmee.

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a comeback with the film Toolsidas Junior, helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. We express our heartfelt condolences to all near and dear ones. RIP, Rajiv Kapoor.

