Sharing a sneak peek of how he kicked off the weekend along with his bunch of pals, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh treated his fans to a rib-tickling video. The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a video in which the actor can be seen dancing his heart out along with friends Shabbir Ahluwalia and Ashish Chowdhary and their wives Kanchi Kaul and Samita Bangargi. Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh React to Bombay HC’s ‘Groping Without Skin Contact Is Not Sexual Assault’ Verdict

The short clip features the famous number by Geri Halliwell - 'It's Raining Men' which sees the 'Dhamaal' actors Riteish and Ashish dancing to its tunes along with Shabbir. The clip starts with Genelia Deshmukh and her two friends dancing to the song, when Riteish joins in the fun, making a goofy face. Shabbir and Ashish add the fun quotient in the rib-tickling video as they make funny faces and the girls dance in the backdrop. Genelia Deshmukh Shares Her ‘Forever Waali Love Story’ As She Posts an Adorable Video Featuring Riteish Deshmukh

Sharing that the video is of a Saturday night jam with his friends, the 'Housefull 4' star captioned the post as, "About last night. @kanchikaul @samitabangargi @geneliad @ashishchowdhryofficial @shabirahluwalia." The post has garnered more than 87 thousand likes since being shared on the photo-sharing application.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza's Weekend Party Be Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza chimed into the comments section, and wrote, "Are you guys feeling ok???." Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish, who was last seen in the 2020 Bollywood film 'Baaghi 3', has three movies in the pipeline -- 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Housefull 5' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'.