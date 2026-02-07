The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has witnessed a major mid-week upheaval as contestant and politician Divya Shinde was reportedly evicted from the house. Unlike standard weekly eliminations determined by viewer votes, Shinde’s departure follows a disciplinary intervention by Bigg Boss due to a serious breach of the show's code of conduct. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Contestant ‘Kalu Don’ Prabhu Shelke Age and Other Details.

Why Was Divya Shinde Removed from ‘Bigg Boss Marthi 6’?

The controversy erupted during a recent task when tensions between Shinde and her fellow housemates escalated. According to show sources and recent episodes, Shinde allegedly issued violent threats on national television, including remarks about "using a sword" and "killing" a co-contestant.

Following the incident, Shinde was summoned to the confession room where she was given an opportunity to explain her behaviour. Reports indicate that Shinde remained firm on her stance, leading Bigg Boss to take the decision to remove her from the competition to ensure the safety and decorum of the house.

Host and Production Stance

Host Riteish Deshmukh, who has been vocal about maintaining discipline this season, had previously warned contestants about their conduct. While Shinde’s formal exit is expected to be addressed during the upcoming Bhaucha Dhakka weekend segment, her immediate removal marks the most controversial exit of the season so far.

The production team has consistently emphasised a "zero-tolerance" policy toward physical violence and life threats. This disciplinary action follows a pattern of strict enforcement seen in previous weeks, where other contestants received stern warnings for aggressive behaviour and non-participation in tasks.

‘Bigg Boss Marthi 6’ Season 6 Elimination

Shinde’s exit adds to a growing list of departures in what is proving to be a highly volatile season. Before this incident, the show saw Radha Patil and Sonali Raut getting eliminated. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Sonali Raut EVICTED From Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show.

With Shinde’s sudden departure, the remaining contestants, including Raqesh Bapat, Sagar Karande, and Deepali Sayed, face a shifted power dynamic. Nine contestants had already been nominated for eviction this week, and it remains to be seen if Shinde’s removal will cancel the scheduled weekend elimination. Bigg Boss Marathi 6 continues to air daily on Colors Marathi and is available for digital streaming on JioHotstar.

