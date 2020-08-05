Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her birthday today and hubby Riteish Deshmukh has probably penned the sweetest wish for her. The actor earlier took to his Twitter account to share a birthday wish for his wifey, dearest and boy, did it warm our hearts! The couple is certainly among the most adored ones in Bollywood and their beautiful journey together has definitely reinstated our faith in the word called love. From starting their relationship soon after their debut movie to parenting two beautiful kids, Riteish and Genelia have set couple goals for us time and again. Genelia Deshmukh Birthday Special: 10 Pictures Of The Actress That Are All Things Cute, Chic And Charming.

"You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing," tweeted Riteish while sharing a super adorable click with the birthday girl and his darling wife. Now, if his message won't make you blush then we don't know what will. His words are coming straight from his heart and you need no rocket science to figure it out. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Recreate 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' Title Track to Celebrate 17 Years of Their Debut Film (Watch Video).

Check Out His Birthday Wish

You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia pic.twitter.com/nb2C71LBI7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2020

Genelia will have a very intimate celebration this year, restricted to her family members alone. The actress will cut her birthday cake in the presence of her kids and Riteish and it will be followed by a dinner at their residence. The actress took a sabbatical of some sorts post her wedding with Riteish and has been busy handling his production house since then. Yes, we do miss seeing her on-screen but if she's happy, who are we to complain?

On her special day today, we wish her tons of good luck and an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday!

