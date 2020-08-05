Genelia Dsouza or now Genelia Deshmukh is one of those actresses who can brighten up your day by just being cute. Her energy is infectious in every movie she does. It always brings a smile on your face to watch her in her element and that is not restricted to movies alone. Genelia's Instagram account is all things cool and quirky as well. She posts about her family, some Tiktok videos with husband Riteish Deshmukh, photos of her kids. But we have a liking for personal pictures. They show sides of Genelia that we know of but don't see enough of. Genelia D’Souza Shares Her Throwback Slow-Mo Video Treating Her Fans With Bahubali Song (Watch Video)
So there was a bit on her birthday today, we scrolled through her account to pick out 10 pictures of the actress that are a bit of cool, a little cute and a whole lot uber-chic.
The shy and smart girl
Let's have a talk, Doggy while I look funky!
I always have my back and look hot while doing so
I am cool and I know it pretty well!
She is pretty and cute even when she isn't trying
Did you see me? Now you did!
Being coy the desi way!
I can kiss and tell but I don't want to
Being royal is easy for her
Just being me!
Many would think that actresses don't always like to be called cute and bubbly but Genelia has no such issues when she was working actively in movies. She had told DNA many years back, "I am often told I am the only actor who can carry off the college girl look effortlessly. Everyone has that one zone that they own and I belong there. I am proud of it. It is not a hindrance. I have realised that it is best to move around and work around it. Also my roles are very similar to what I am in real life. I am young, bubbly and if I get to play an extension of my personality on screen, sure." We feel she is absolutely right about that.
