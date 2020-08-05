Genelia Dsouza or now Genelia Deshmukh is one of those actresses who can brighten up your day by just being cute. Her energy is infectious in every movie she does. It always brings a smile on your face to watch her in her element and that is not restricted to movies alone. Genelia's Instagram account is all things cool and quirky as well. She posts about her family, some Tiktok videos with husband Riteish Deshmukh, photos of her kids. But we have a liking for personal pictures. They show sides of Genelia that we know of but don't see enough of. Genelia D’Souza Shares Her Throwback Slow-Mo Video Treating Her Fans With Bahubali Song (Watch Video)

So there was a bit on her birthday today, we scrolled through her account to pick out 10 pictures of the actress that are a bit of cool, a little cute and a whole lot uber-chic.

The shy and smart girl

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Il stop wearing Black when they invent a darker colour”

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Let's have a talk, Doggy while I look funky!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You and me❤️

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

I always have my back and look hot while doing so

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Be a voice not an echo

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

I am cool and I know it pretty well!

View this post on Instagram

 

Your wings already exit, all you have to do is fly 🧚

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

She is pretty and cute even when she isn't trying

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Am happy because I didn’t expect anything from anyone 😉

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Did you see me? Now you did!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No one reaches the finish line by looking back

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Being coy the desi way!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today is the tomorrow you talked about yesterday

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

I can kiss and tell but I don't want to

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Being royal is easy for her

Just being me!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Many would think that actresses don't always like to be called cute and bubbly but Genelia has no such issues when she was working actively in movies. She had told DNA many years back, "I am often told I am the only actor who can carry off the college girl look effortlessly. Everyone has that one zone that they own and I belong there. I am proud of it. It is not a hindrance. I have realised that it is best to move around and work around it. Also my roles are very similar to what I am in real life. I am young, bubbly and if I get to play an extension of my personality on screen, sure." We feel she is absolutely right about that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).