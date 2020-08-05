Genelia Dsouza or now Genelia Deshmukh is one of those actresses who can brighten up your day by just being cute. Her energy is infectious in every movie she does. It always brings a smile on your face to watch her in her element and that is not restricted to movies alone. Genelia's Instagram account is all things cool and quirky as well. She posts about her family, some Tiktok videos with husband Riteish Deshmukh, photos of her kids. But we have a liking for personal pictures. They show sides of Genelia that we know of but don't see enough of. Genelia D’Souza Shares Her Throwback Slow-Mo Video Treating Her Fans With Bahubali Song (Watch Video)

So there was a bit on her birthday today, we scrolled through her account to pick out 10 pictures of the actress that are a bit of cool, a little cute and a whole lot uber-chic.

The shy and smart girl

View this post on Instagram “Il stop wearing Black when they invent a darker colour” A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:40pm PST

Let's have a talk, Doggy while I look funky!

View this post on Instagram You and me❤️ A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:48am PST

I always have my back and look hot while doing so

View this post on Instagram Be a voice not an echo A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:31am PST

I am cool and I know it pretty well!

She is pretty and cute even when she isn't trying

View this post on Instagram Am happy because I didn’t expect anything from anyone 😉 A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jan 8, 2020 at 6:50am PST

Did you see me? Now you did!

View this post on Instagram No one reaches the finish line by looking back A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:06am PST

Being coy the desi way!

View this post on Instagram Today is the tomorrow you talked about yesterday A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Oct 3, 2019 at 7:11pm PDT

I can kiss and tell but I don't want to

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Oct 5, 2019 at 11:58pm PDT

Being royal is easy for her

Just being me!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT

Many would think that actresses don't always like to be called cute and bubbly but Genelia has no such issues when she was working actively in movies. She had told DNA many years back, "I am often told I am the only actor who can carry off the college girl look effortlessly. Everyone has that one zone that they own and I belong there. I am proud of it. It is not a hindrance. I have realised that it is best to move around and work around it. Also my roles are very similar to what I am in real life. I am young, bubbly and if I get to play an extension of my personality on screen, sure." We feel she is absolutely right about that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).