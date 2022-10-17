Remember Uri: The Surgical Strike? The Vicky Kaushal-starrer was a big hit in 2019, and one of the most remembered scenes in the film was the recreation of one of Pulwama martyrs' daughters crying at her father's funeral. Child actor Riva Arora had made an impact in that scene with her performance. Since she bore semblance to Janhvi Kapoor in facial structure, Riva also played a young Janhvi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. but now the actress is getting quite the negative traction on social media, thanks to a viral video featuring Karan Kundrra and also her Insta profile. Uri Actor Riva Arora Bags Lead Role in a Fantasy Adventure Film.

Riva Arora is alleged to be of 12 years old, but her Insta profile speaks a different story altogether. But before we get into that, let's talk about the viral video which is a recreation of Shekhar Khanijo's indie song, "Ankhiyan". The original song had featured Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandez. The viral video features Karan with Riva.

Let's reiterate that Riva is alleged to be not even in her teens, while her co-star is 38 years old!

Not just on YouTube, Riva Arora's video has also got attention on Twitter for the very same reason, as Twitterati found her participation truly disturbing. Some have called out her mother, who reportedly handles Riva's work and even her Insta profile (needed if the owner of page is a minor), as you can see below. BTW, the pics that are uploaded on Riva's Insta account are also disturbing in the way they are shot which definitely don't suit for a girl who is alleged to be minor. No Time to Die Director Cary Fukunaga Accused of Abusing His Power on Set to Pursue Young Female Cast Members.

Riva Arora's Insta Profile (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some of the Twitter users have even tagged National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Commission of India (NCW India) in their tweets.

Yikes 🤮🤮🤮🤮 Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.@KanoongoPriyank @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/V8EhVRg56T — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) October 13, 2022

'Shocked and Baffled'

Reading a lot about Riva Arora, and damn, i am literally shocked and baffled. And i heard she got steroids and breast augmentation at the tender age of 11. Hearing a lot about her mother too, checked and found she's a lawyer in Supreme Court, like waah. pic.twitter.com/ljTJy7jpof — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) October 17, 2022

'Exploiting a Child for Fame'

This. This is what we're fighting about. And disgusted about. Not about kundra about tejasswi. Not everything is about your idols. Get out of BB and twitter and know what's happening in the country and what's right and wrong. Exploiting a child for fame,is 🤢 pic.twitter.com/61jdeogJwd — Mon-Gangsta😎 (@Mon_Geller29) October 13, 2022

Disturbing Beyond Any Thing

Thought 'kamsin'(15-16 yr old) girls being sexualized in songs was the big problem in bollywood then came across story of Riva Arora. pic.twitter.com/yK2ROfeNoI — A (@GOATRAII) October 16, 2022

Riva had also earlier featured in another music video, "Roohaniyat" that also saw fashioned her as an adult and sees her romance her co-star, a much older Anish Chhabra.

Indian cinema has never been coy about the growing age differences between male actors and their female co-stars, but this is certainly troubling beyond any reasoning. Sexualizing a minor girl is strictly no-no, and we are hoping people involved here get better hold of their senses and do the right thing.

