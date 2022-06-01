No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga has found himself in hot water, as the filmmaker has been accused of abusing his power on set to pursue underage girls. This took place after he was done filming a scene on his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air, and was seen taking photographs of two actresses, one who had just turned 18. This isn't the first time Fukunaga has been accused of this behaviour, as previously people have talked about him doing the same. Director Cary Fukunaga Delays Shoot of 'Bond 25'.

