Uri Actor Riva Arora Bags Lead Role in a Fantasy Adventure Film

Uri: The Surgical Strike Child Actor Riva Arora (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Child artiste Riva Arora, who wooed the audience with her performance in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, will now feature in actor-producer Parass Saluja's film, which is tentatively titled Little Princess and the Magic of Matunga. Ayushmann Khurrana and Alaya F to Star in Social-Comedy Stree Rog Vibhag?

"It's interesting to do something for kids. Fantasy has always thrilled me and wanted to make something like this since a long time. And now with this film and Riva being the lead, we are absolutely excited and looking forward to this film," Parass said. Nithiin to Star in Andhadhun Telugu Remake! View Pics from the Untitled Project’s Puja Cermony in Hyderabad.

The film is a magical drama and revolves around a group of children. It is written and directed by SP Mohit Kumar and produced under Fivelights entertainment and Squarelens Entertainment. Riva is also known for her role of late actress Sridevi's daughter in the film "Mom".