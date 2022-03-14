Rohit Shetty is one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood. He has delivered blockbuster films over the years. He is the son of MB Shetty (film stuntman and action choreographer) and Ratna. Rohit started his career in Bollywood when he was just 17. He started off as an assistant director and his first film was Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kante. It was in 2003 when Rohit debuted as an independent director with Devgn’s film Zameen. Cirkus: Ranveer Singh’s Third Film With Rohit Shetty Is Slated to Release on July 15.

It was three years later when Rohit Shetty shot to fame with the cult comedy series Golmaal, which released in 2006. The ace director has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films.

Golmaal

It is a comedy film series, with four installments to date, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari in the lead. It is the eighth-highest-grossing film series in Bollywood.

Singham

This action flick was a remake of Tamil film Singam by Hari and with this film he started the Cop Universe. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair. It featured Devgn as a police officer who fights against corruption.

Bol Bachchan

An action comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Asin and Prachi Desai in the lead. The film is loosely based on the classic Gol Maal (1979), directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Chennai Express

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair, it became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the domestic market.

Sooryavanshi

The Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif starrer is the fourth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, featuring the former in titular role. It also starred Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances.

These are some of the blockbuster movies helmed by Rohit Shetty. We wish him a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.

