Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially addressed recent rumours surrounding the plot of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Golmaal 5. In a statement released on Monday, the director’s production house dismissed reports claiming the movie is a remake or adaptation of the 1980 Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor classic, Do Aur Do Paanch. ‘Golmaal 5’: Akshay Kumar To Play Antagonist in Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Upcoming Comedy Film? Here’s What We Know.

The clarification follows several media reports suggesting that Shetty intended to re-envision the vintage comedy for a modern audience.

‘Golmaal 5’ Not Inspired by ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’

The official statement from Rohit Shetty Picturez categorised the circulating reports as "factually incorrect" and "misleading." The production team emphasised that the fifth instalment of the successful comedy franchise has no connection to the 1980 film and warned against the spread of unverified information.

"We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film Do Aur Do Paanch," the statement read.

The team further requested that any existing articles making these claims be corrected or removed, noting that they are prepared to take legal action to protect the integrity of the project.

Rohit Shetty Issues Clarification Over ‘Golmaal 5′, ’Do Aur Do Paanch’ Rumours

Return of ‘Golmaal’ Franchise

The Golmaal series, which debuted in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, has become one of Bollywood’s most successful intellectual properties. The most recent entry, Golmaal Again (2017), was a significant box office success, crossing the INR 200 crore mark in India.

While the plot remains under wraps, Golmaal 5, officially titled Golmaal FIVE, is expected to bring back the original ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. Recent casting updates also suggested that Akshay Kumar would be joining the franchise in a pivotal role, marking a major collaboration between him and Devgn. Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 5 Suspects From Pune.

More About ‘Golmaal 5’

According to a recent report, the cast of Golmaal 5 includes Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in two key characters. The cast will also include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release in 2027.

