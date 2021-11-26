Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryyavanshi. Makers have finally locked the release date for the family entertainer and the film is all set to hit theatres on July 15, 2022. Cirkus also stars JacquelineFernandez, PoojaHegde and Varun Sharma in major roles. It will clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot that releases on the same day.

Cirkus to Hit Theatres on July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)