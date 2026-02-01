In the wake of a firing incident outside his Juhu residence, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reportedly requested his friends and colleagues from the film industry to refrain from visiting him for the next two days. The director is currently cooperating with the Mumbai Police as they conduct an intensive investigation into the shooting, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 1, 2026. Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Warns ‘Next Bullets Will Hit His Chest’.

The Firing Incident

At approximately 12:45 AM on Sunday, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired at least five rounds at Shetty Tower, the filmmaker's nine-storey residence. While one bullet reportedly struck the glass facade of a gym within the building, no injuries were reported.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has since formed 12 special teams to track the perpetrators. Working in coordination with the Pune City Police, authorities have already detained five suspects from the Pune area. Forensic teams and ballistics experts have visited the site twice to collect evidence, and security around the filmmaker’s home has been significantly tightened.

Rohit Shetty’s Reuqest for Privacy

Despite the outpouring of concern from the fraternity, Shetty has opted to manage communications remotely to ensure the police investigation proceeds without distraction. Sources indicate he is personally attending to calls and messages from worried colleagues but has specifically asked for no physical visits at this time.

According to a report by India Today, a source close to the filmmaker stated, "Rohit is currently cooperating with the Mumbai police and recording his statement. He is absolutely involved in the investigation. Even though his residence has been given added security, he has asked all his industry friends not to come home. He is attending to all his worried friends and colleagues only via calls and messages."

Background and Threats

The incident has sent shockwaves through the industry, particularly after social media posts linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The messages alleged that the firing served as a "trailer" and a warning to the filmmaker to "stop interfering" in their matters. Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 5 Suspects From Pune.

This event follows a series of high-profile threats against Bollywood personalities, mirroring a 2024 shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has condemned the attack, calling for the intervention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure the safety of industry professionals.

