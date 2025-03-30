Salman Khan was in a relaxed mood when he met a group of select media professionals and fans at a Mumbai five-star hotel at Bandra Bandstand on March 26. Ahead of the release of his film Sikandar on March 30, the beloved ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood was in a chatty mood in an interaction where LatestLY was present. Accompanied by a squad of security personnel who did not allow a picture to be taken of the Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan did not appear stressed before the film’s release or amid death threats. Sporting his special Ram Janmabhoomi orange and gold watch, the actor was calm and collected. Among the things he talked about that evening were his upcoming movies after Sikandar. Excerpts from the group chat with Salman Khan about his forthcoming films. ‘Sikandar’ First Review Out! Salman Khan’s Film Has Gripping Action and Intense Drama With a Message – Read Review Here.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movies List After 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan in Ramjanmabhoomi Watch (Photo Credit: @beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan is upbeat about his career and the new movies on his list. On his birthday on December 27, 2025, the actor will turn 60. But there’s no stopping him. Salman Khan has five films in his kitty, of which he has confirmed four and another one was confirmed by a writer. Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s forthcoming films.

1. ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ With Aamir Khan

Yes, it’s happening! It’s as if the fans of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan manifested this film, which would be a sequel to the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna from 1994. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as the female leads opposite the two Khans, this fun film had not done too well at the box office back then, at least in smaller towns. But word of mouth did it good, and it eventually became a cult hit among future generations of Bollywood moviebuffs as well. Even as Andaz Apna Apna is set for a re-release in theatres in April 2025, Salman Khan confirmed that Andaz Apna Apna 2 will most likely happen (finally) and that “Rajkumar Santoshi will do a good job with it”. He said, “Andaz Apna Apna 2, we have discussed. Both Aamir (Khan) and I are excited about it.”

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release in April 2025

AAMIR KHAN - SALMAN KHAN: 'ANDAZ APNA APNA' TO *RE-RELEASE* THIS APRIL... TEASER DROPS *TOMORROW*... The cult-comedy #AndazApnaApna is making a grand comeback to *theatres* in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994. The #AamirKhan - #SalmanKhan starrer, directed… pic.twitter.com/DzSMHgNUvT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2025

2. Salman Khan Confirms ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’

By far one of the best performances of Salman Khan, the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan told the beautiful story of Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), a little girl from a Pakistan village who crosses the border to India by mistake. It is Salman’s character of Bajrangi Bhaijaan who ensures she returns home safe to her family in her country. Although Ashvin Kumar’s Oscar-nominated 2004 short film Little Terrorist told a similar story, what sets Bajrangi Bhaijaan apart is the touching climax. (SPOILER) The mute Munni, overwhelmed with emotion that the gentleman who rescued her is being ridiculed, finds her voice when she shouts, “Bhaijaan!” – proving his good intentions. Bhaijaan holds her like his little sister and the film ends there, sending audiences into tears!

While confirming that “Kabir Khan (the original film's director) is writing the film and the first draft is ready”, Salman Khan observed, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan…ban sakta hai. But problem yeh hoga ki jab uska sequel banega toh Munni baat karegi” (The only problem with Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is that Munni’s character will now be able to speak), suggesting that the sequel may have an entirely different storyline. The original film’s writer was KV Vijayendra Prasad, director SS Rajamouli's father, who is known to churn magic with his scripts. Kabir Khan had once suggested that the second part could be around The Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, with Bajrangi and the Pakistan reporter played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Original Film Trailer - Watch Video

3. Salman Khan’s New Project With His Debut Film Director Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan casually revealed at the press meet, “I am also doing a film with Sooraj Barjatya. He’s working on another film, after that.” Doing a Sooraj Barjatya film is like homecoming for Salman Khan, who made his debut as a lead star with the director’s Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). The film was a mega-hit that established Salman Khan as one of the biggest onscreen heroes in India. The actor-director duo went on to deliver another blockbuster in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), and decent hits Hum Saath - Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

4. Salman Khan’s Announces Film With Sanjay Dutt

At the media interaction, Salman Khan kept everyone guessing which of his contemporary big male actors was he doing a film with next in a multi-starrer. “The other one that’s gonna come after this one (Sikandar), that is next-level action. Rustic, means like, RUSTIC action.” When the media asked with whom, Salman said, “My brother.” When we guessed whether it was with his younger brother Arbaaz Khan, who starred with him in the hit Dabangg franchise, Salman said, “There’s an older brother as well.” Since he had already confirmed Andaz Apna Apna 2 with Aamir Khan, so is the new film with Shah Rukh Khan? Or is it with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar or Sunny Deol? “No, no,” said Salman, “There’s my older brother in the industry na,” keeping the media guessing. Until someone said, “Sanjay Dutt”, and the actor confirmed it. Later, at a media interaction during the trailer launch of his film The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt confirmed the project with Salman Khan, while being all praise for the trailer of Sikandar. Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan To Be Seen Together in a Film After 25 Years.

5. ‘Kick 2’ With Sajid Nadiadwala

When Sikandar was announced by Nadiadwala Grandson, some fans thought that it may be just another name for the sequel to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick (2014) starring Salman Khan. The original film released more than 10 years ago and the sequel has been pending. The screenwriter of Kick and the co-writer of Sikandar, Rajat Arora, confirmed to Mid-day that the Kick 2 scripting is in progress. “We are taking the story ahead from where Kick ended, with Salman’s character a police officer (in Kick 2). If any character demands a sequel, it is Devi Lal (aka Devil - Salman Khan’s character) from Kick. There has been a huge demand for the sequel, and we could have done it much earlier if we wanted to cash in on Kick’s popularity and Salman’s stardom. But we didn’t want to make the film just for the sake of it; we wanted it to have a new story and be perfect. That’s why it has taken us some time. The scripting is in progress and will be completed soon,” he told the tabloid.

Salman Khan’s Shelved Films in 2025

As for his films that have been shelved or postponed as of 2025, Salman Khan has confirmed that two of his biggest films announced have been canned. Take a look at which movies he was talking about.

1. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ Update

"Tiger vs Pathaan (with Shah Rukh Khan) is not happening,” said Salman Khan. After Salman Khan’s smashing six-minute cameo in SRK’s Pathaan in 2023, Tiger vs Pathaan had been announced, bringing together the characters of Tiger and Pathaan from the Yash Raj Films’ franchise YRF Spy Universe.

2. Salman Khan’s Film With Atlee – Update

Another film of Salman Khan, which is not happening in the immediate future is the mega project with South Indian director Atlee. Citing the high budget and time required to shoot, Salman Khan elaborated on the decision to postpone the project. “I don’t think it’s happening right now. It was happening at one point in time. We tried really hard to work it out, but…it was the budget of the film. It’s a very, very high-budget film. Hence, that film has been pushed. Woh film do film ka time leke chala jaata (Atlee’s film would have taken a long time to make, at least the time required for two films). Now, I have got enough time to do one film and then, I’ll do another film.” Salman Khan-Atlee Movie Shelved? Here’s What We Know About Their Ambitious Project With Rumoured Budget of INR 500 Crore!

Salman Khan's coffers are full with these five films. There will be no dearth of Bhai-style films in the near future, much to the relief of his fans and moviegoers. Big-budget films of major stars are needed to keep the industry running. If successful at the box office, these films would be able to generate big revenue and bankroll newer films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).