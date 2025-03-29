The first review of Salman Khan’s Sikandar is out and Bhai fans would be glad to know that it says good things about the film. Sikandar releases on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi on Sunday, March 30, ahead of Eid on March 31 in India. The mega movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala for his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Salman Khan. It also stars Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar (Prateik Smita Patil), Anjini Dhawan, and Kishore, among others. Here’s what the first review of the film says. 'Sikandar' Song ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ Out: Love Song Showcases Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s Romantic Chemistry (Watch Video).

‘Sikandar’ First Review Out

Entertainment page Always Bollywood has seen Sikandar and posted a critique of the film, saying positive things and giving a 4-star rating. “#SikandarReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐. #Sikandar is not just another action movie, it’s a statement, a movement & an inspiring cinematic experience... Overall a perfect mix of gripping action, intense drama & a socially relevant message .... #SalmanKhan delivers a solid performance, perfectly balancing intense action with deep emotions.. #RashmikaMandanna effortlessly balances emotion & intensity, making her role truly stand out..,” says the page.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Gets 4 Stars From Critic

#SikandarReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐.#Sikandar is not just another action movie, it’s a statement, a movement & an inspiring cinematic experience... Overall a perfect mix of gripping action, intense drama & a socially relevant message .... #SalmanKhan delivers a solid performance,… pic.twitter.com/7r82XiXrpJ — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 28, 2025

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's First Film Together

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have collaborated for the first time for a film with Sikandar. AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan also have come together for the first time in Sikandar. The director had previously considered Salman for his 2008 film Ghajini, which went to Aamir Khan. The songs of Sikandar have been composed by Pritam Chakraborty, with the background score by Santhosh Narayanan. The music rights have been acquired by Zee Music Company. ‘Sikandar’: From ‘Love’ to ‘Dabangg 3’, 10 Movies Where Salman Khan Worked With South Directors and How Those Fared at Box Office.

'Sikandar' Budget and Salman Khan’s Fee

Salman Khan is likely to charge the digital revenue as his acting fee for Sikandar. Made at a budget of INR 200 crore, the digital revenues of Sikandar could touch between INR 85 crore to INR 100 crore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

'Sikandar' Official Trailer - Watch Video:

With a positive review out, it remains to be seen how the film fares at the box office. Watch this space for a detailed review of Sikandar and its box office collections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).