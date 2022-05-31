As his film Samrat Prithviraj is all set to release on the big screen, Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar and his co-star Manushi Chhillar performed a puja on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi. He was then seen taking a dip in the Ganga. Theatrical Releases Of The Week: Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Adivi Sesh's Major & More.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he posted a video of himself wearing a pink kurta and holding a prayer plate in his hands with diyas and flowers in it. Manushi is seen standing next to him dressed in a pink salwar-kurta. In one of her pictures, Manushi is seen praying, folding her hands, with her eyes closed.

Before jumping into the river, the actor was seen standing on a boat and joining his hands over his head. He captioned the video: "Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday." Akshay Kumar Completes 30 Years in Hindi Film Industry, Says ‘A Lifetime Filled With Your Love!’

Samrat Prithviraj will release on June 3. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and his love for Princess Sanyogita.

